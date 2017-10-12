Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) traded up 0.230% on Thursday, reaching $54.365. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,564 shares. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

