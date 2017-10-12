Krilogy Financial LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)

Krilogy Financial LLC maintained its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Post Holdings were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Post Holdings by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Post Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Post Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Post Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post Holdings from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) traded up 0.213% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.76 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Post Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

