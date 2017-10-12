Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Monsanto Company (MON)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 265,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 304,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monsanto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.94. The stock had a trading volume of 527,293 shares. Monsanto Company has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.61. Monsanto had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monsanto from $107.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,341. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

