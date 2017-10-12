Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Kopin Corporation worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kopin Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kopin Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kopin Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 34,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kopin Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kopin Corporation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin Corporation alerts:

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) opened at 4.13 on Thursday. Kopin Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company’s market cap is $298.13 million.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Kopin Corporation had a negative net margin of 125.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin Corporation will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/kopin-corporation-kopn-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Several analysts have commented on KOPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kopin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Hong K. Choi sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $47,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 609,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,495 shares of company stock valued at $507,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.