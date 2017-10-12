Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group Ag (NASDAQ:KIGRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Kion Group Ag (NASDAQ:KIGRY) remained flat at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45. Kion Group Ag has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kion Group Ag (KIGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/kion-group-ag-kigry-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.