Kion Group AG (KGX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kion Group AG (FRA: KGX) in the last few weeks:

10/9/2017 – Kion Group AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

10/6/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Kion Group AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/20/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Kion Group AG was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kion Group AG (KGX) opened at 80.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. Kion Group AG has a 52-week low of €48.23 and a 52-week high of €81.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €78.38 and a 200-day moving average of €69.75.

