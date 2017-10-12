Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 285,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “marketperform” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 456,344 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

