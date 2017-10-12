Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of American Water Works (AWK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 28.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Water Works by 18.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 18.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 33.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 197,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Water Works by 89.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works (NYSE AWK) traded up 0.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.78. 607,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). American Water Works had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $273,636.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,770,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

