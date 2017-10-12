King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $23.55 Million Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 136.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $112.31 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $280,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,310 shares of company stock worth $8,854,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG cut shares of Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

