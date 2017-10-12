Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is one of 85 public companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kilroy Realty Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty Corporation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation $691.90 million $400.80 million 52.53 Kilroy Realty Corporation Competitors $460.20 million $291.73 million 32.63

Kilroy Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Kilroy Realty Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kilroy Realty Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kilroy Realty Corporation Competitors 628 2467 2130 22 2.29

Kilroy Realty Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kilroy Realty Corporation pays out 122.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 205.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 21.75% 4.11% 2.24% Kilroy Realty Corporation Competitors 50.87% 6.60% 3.77%

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation rivals beat Kilroy Realty Corporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kilroy Realty Corporation Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. It owns its interests in all of its real estate assets through Kilroy Realty, L.P. (Operating Partnership) and the Kilroy Realty Finance Partnership, L.P. (Finance Partnership). Its stabilized portfolio includes all of its properties with the exception of development and redevelopment properties under construction or committed for construction, lease-up properties, real estate assets held for sale and undeveloped land. As of December 31, 2016, its stabilized portfolio of operating properties included 108 stabilized office properties and a stabilized residential property.

