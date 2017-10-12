Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of shares traded.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.48” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-hits-new-12-month-high-at-13-48.html.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.