Kidder Stephen W Lowers Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Pepsico comprises 2.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Pepsico by 66.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pepsico by 114.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pepsico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) opened at 111.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. Pepsico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

In related news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

