KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.22%. KB Home's revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on KB Home from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 27.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $3,877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19,999.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,031,000 after purchasing an additional 492,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $8,539,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

