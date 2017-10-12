Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS)

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BancorpSouth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on BancorpSouth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancorpSouth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

BancorpSouth (BXS) opened at 32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. BancorpSouth has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.78 million. BancorpSouth had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth by 17,271.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,111,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,692,000 after purchasing an additional 331,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,028,000 after purchasing an additional 310,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancorpSouth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,583,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 196,469 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Company Profile

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

