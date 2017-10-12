KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.67 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,562.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,903.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock worth $858,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,344,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,126,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,867,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,255,000 after buying an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,726,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,320,000 after buying an additional 107,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,115,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,767,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,730,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after buying an additional 130,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

