Kalos Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SLS Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. SLS Management LLC now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,208,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) traded up 0.50% on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 330,440 shares of the stock traded hands. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $725.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

