K&S AG (SDF) PT Set at €20.40 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) received a €20.40 ($24.00) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of K&S AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of K&S AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Commerzbank Ag set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of K&S AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K&S AG in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.94 ($25.82).

Shares of K&S AG (ETR SDF) opened at 20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.23 and a 200 day moving average of €22.13. The company has a market cap of €3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. K&S AG has a 52 week low of €16.90 and a 52 week high of €24.93.

About K&S AG

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

