Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE JE) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,646 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 436,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 77,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

