Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE JNPR) opened at 26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.91.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $147,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,055.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

