JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,679,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7,013.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,247,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 435,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 322,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE DOC) opened at 17.63 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

