JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.91 Million Position in Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.31% of Quorum Health Corporation worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 502.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,663,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 1,387,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Quorum Health Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quorum Health Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quorum Health Corporation by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) opened at 5.13 on Thursday. Quorum Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s market cap is $155.42 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $530.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. Quorum Health Corporation had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Quorum Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quorum Health Corporation will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quorum Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quorum Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quorum Health Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

