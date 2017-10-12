Johnston Press plc (JPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) opened at 14.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.54. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.35 million. Johnston Press plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 31.41.

Johnston Press plc Company Profile

Johnston Press plc is a United Kingdom-based local and regional multimedia organization. The Company provides news and information services to local and regional communities through its portfolio of various publications and Websites. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing (in print and online) and Contract Printing.

