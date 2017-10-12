JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 50.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after buying an additional 2,648,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 83.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after buying an additional 3,637,100 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) opened at 55.66 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $276.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

