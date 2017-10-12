Jefferies Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.76 million. Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 27.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) opened at 84.18 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $91,079.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $461,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $860,767. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

