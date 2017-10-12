Jefferies Group Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS AG restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ ACHC) opened at 43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, President Brent Turner sold 206,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $10,454,913.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,263.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 53,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,722,711.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,085,693 shares of company stock worth $157,729,099 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 951,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 409,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

