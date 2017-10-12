Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.
Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE GDOT) opened at 54.02 on Thursday. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,142 shares in the company, valued at $805,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $234,740.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,197 shares of company stock worth $7,123,934. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 5,537.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 55.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot Corporation
Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.