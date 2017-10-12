Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get Green Dot Corporation alerts:

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE GDOT) opened at 54.02 on Thursday. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-green-dot-corporation-gdot.html.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,142 shares in the company, valued at $805,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $234,740.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,197 shares of company stock worth $7,123,934. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 5,537.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 55.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.