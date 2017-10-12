Jefferies Group LLC Begins Coverage on PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.14.

Get PDC Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ PDCE) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. 74,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. PDC Energy had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1269.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Begins Coverage on PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/jefferies-group-llc-begins-coverage-on-pdc-energy-inc-pdce.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,272,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $313,529,000 after buying an additional 381,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,678,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $244,797,000 after buying an additional 677,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,110,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 1,154,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after buying an additional 224,957 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.