Jefferies Group Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/jefferies-group-comments-on-first-republic-banks-q1-2018-earnings-frc.html.

First Republic Bank (NYSE FRC) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 196,667 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.27 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.37%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,886,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,958,000 after buying an additional 641,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,708,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,954,000 after buying an additional 876,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,068,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,609,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,745,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after buying an additional 793,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,995,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,135,000 after buying an additional 1,010,648 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.