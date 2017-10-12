Jefferies Group Comments on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings’ FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) traded down 1.80% on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,249 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Private Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings in the first quarter worth $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 30.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

