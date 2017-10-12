Jefferies Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Capital One Financial Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial Corporation news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $31,972,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.85 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capital One Financial Corporation Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

