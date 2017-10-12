Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $73.67 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2,687.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.38% of WEC Energy Group worth $73,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 12,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 190,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
In related news, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $6,474,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,484. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE WEC) opened at 64.8822 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2729 and a beta of 0.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $67.20.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.
