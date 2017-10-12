Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Scana Corporation (SCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) by 6,220.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.87% of Scana Corporation worth $83,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCG. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scana Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Williams Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Scana Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scana Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) opened at 49.53 on Thursday. Scana Corporation has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Scana Corporation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scana Corporation will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Scana Corporation Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

