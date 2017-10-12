James J. Jordan Acquires 76 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider James J. Jordan purchased 76 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($198.84).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 200.10 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135.21 and a 52 week high of GBX 204.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.31. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.53 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.38 ($2.79).

About Taylor Wimpey plc

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

