Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Equities researchers at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) opened at 13.96 on Thursday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.97 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 175.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $7,634,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 890,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

