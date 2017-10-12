Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,225,000 after buying an additional 150,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,990.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,894,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,383,000 after buying an additional 7,638,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,361,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,379,000 after buying an additional 192,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,455,000 after buying an additional 81,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,489,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE JEC) opened at 58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

