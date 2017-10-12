J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) opened at 96.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,176,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,099,000 after buying an additional 864,992 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 98.0% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 894.6% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 51.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 100,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 44.8% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

