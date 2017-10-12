J P Morgan Chase & Co Boosts Ignyta, Inc. (RXDX) Price Target to $20.00

Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ignyta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ignyta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ignyta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ignyta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) opened at 14.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $790.35 million. Ignyta has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Ignyta will post ($2.57) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. RA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ignyta by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,699 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Ignyta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ignyta by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,173,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ignyta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,939,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

