J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. set a €205.70 ($242.00) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €190.53 ($224.15).
Shares of Allianz SE (ALV) opened at 194.47 on Monday. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €134.12 and a 52-week high of €194.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of €87.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83.
