iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 535,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA SLV) traded down 0.006% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.249. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,574 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

