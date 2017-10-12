iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 25.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 211,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 574,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) traded up 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,754 shares. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

