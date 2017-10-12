iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Position Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth $128,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 16.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth $206,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

