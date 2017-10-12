Irhythm Tech (IRTC) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 164.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,598 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Irhythm Tech worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Tech by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Tech by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 34,613 shares of Irhythm Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,689.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $69,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 4,661 shares of Irhythm Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $223,821.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $223,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,014 shares of company stock worth $5,453,106 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Tech from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Irhythm Tech (IRTC) opened at 50.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Irhythm Tech has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $52.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion.

Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Irhythm Tech had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Irhythm Tech will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Tech Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

