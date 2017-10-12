Irhythm Tech (IRTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Tech from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ IRTC) traded up 3.02% on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 306,907 shares. Irhythm Tech has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $52.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Irhythm Tech had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Irhythm Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Tech will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 34,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,689.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $223,821.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $223,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,014 shares of company stock worth $5,453,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $6,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Irhythm Tech by 2,702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 585,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Irhythm Tech by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 883,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 765,218 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Tech by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

