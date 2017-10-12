iRadimed Corporation (IRMD) & Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iRadimed Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRadimed Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

iRadimed Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.38%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than iRadimed Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

iRadimed Corporation has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of iRadimed Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of iRadimed Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iRadimed Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRadimed Corporation 11.61% 8.98% 7.69% Apollo Endosurgery -81.59% -142.98% -54.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRadimed Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRadimed Corporation $24.35 million 4.43 $4.51 million $0.24 42.50 Apollo Endosurgery $63.01 million 1.46 -$10.53 million N/A N/A

iRadimed Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

iRadimed Corporation beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRadimed Corporation Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, non-ferrous part and other features in order to deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. MRI compatible IV infusion pump system includes the 3860+ MRI compatible IV infusion pump, single-use IV tubing sets, a non-magnetic pole and a lithium battery. In addition, it offers optional upgrade systems, including the 3865 Remote Display/Control, 3861 Side Car, Dose Error Reduction System (DERS) and SpO2 monitor.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly Lpath, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries. The Company’s products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch. The Company’s product, ORBERA, is a gastric balloon. The ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is a minimally invasive procedure that offers weight loss. The LAP-BAND System is indicated for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures through a flexible endoscope. OverStitch offers solutions for defects in both the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.

