IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics Corporation accounts for 2.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.33% of IPG Photonics Corporation worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 29.7% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $1,311,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,125.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ IPGP) traded up 1.87% on Thursday, reaching $198.27. 107,618 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.68. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $198.39.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

