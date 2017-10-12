Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IRET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) traded down 0.3169% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.2601. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,062 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.8860 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

