Investors Buy Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $188.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.01 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $242.60

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Vetr downgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.09.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3,301.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,644,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 4,096.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,970 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,602,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/investors-buy-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs-on-weakness.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.