Investors Buy General Electric Company (GE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $302.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $211.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.33 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Electric had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $23.05

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

In related news, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery purchased 103,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,080,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in General Electric by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 465,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC now owns 156,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Trust CO increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 90,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy General Electric Company (GE) on Weakness” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/investors-buy-general-electric-company-ge-on-weakness.html.

General Electric Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.