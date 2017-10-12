Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) recently:

10/10/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was upgraded by analysts at UBS AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

9/1/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2017 – Rowan Companies PLC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE RDC) traded down 1.306% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.225. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,639 shares. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm’s market cap is $1.67 billion.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Rowan Companies PLC had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Rowan Companies PLC’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

