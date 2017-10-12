Media stories about Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Municipal Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2131802742388 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE VKQ) traded down 0.09% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 27,879 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0591 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.33” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/invesco-municipal-trust-vkq-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-33.html.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests approximately 80% of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.